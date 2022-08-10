Polk County Fire Rescue captain accused of downloading child porn at work

Brian Steger resigned from his position in lieu of termination following his arrest, the sheriff's office said.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested a now former Polk County Fire Rescue captain who they say was in possession of child porn.

After receiving a tip and investigating, detectives arrested 40-year-old Brian Steger, who is facing charges of 25 counts of possession of child pornography and another count of promotion of child pornography, according to a news release.

At around 9 p.m. Sunday, detectives arrived at the fire station where Steger was on duty. He reportedly told detectives he had set up an internet account in his name at the fire station for his personal use.

When detectives were able to find his personal computer, it was reportedly actively downloading files of porn.

While on the scene, detectives say they were able to find 25 files of enhanced porn depicting "children as young as five years old being sexually battered" on Steger's electronic devices.

All of his devices were seized and will be examined for any additional files. More charges will be added accordingly.

"One of the most important kinds of investigations we do is identifying those who are distributing child pornography," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "Those who download, view, and exchange these terrible images and videos fuel the market for exploitative images that are dependent upon the continued and ongoing sexual abuse of children."

Steger, who was hired by Polk County Fire Rescue in 2003, was booked in the Polk County Jail and is being held on no bond.