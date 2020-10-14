Authorities say the scheme moved drugs from Colorado to Florida.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Detectives busted what they describe as a meth trafficking operation bringing drugs from Colorado to Polk County.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office say three people have been arrested, including two men in the United States illegally from Mexico. Those two have been identified as 26-year-old Cristian Garcia-Cornejo and 21-year-old Kevin Nieto-Figueroa.

A woman was also arrested and identified by deputies as 20-year-old Myra Alejandra Meraz of Senoia, Georgia. Now, investigators are trying to track down anybody else involved.

Detectives say they met face-to-face with Nieto-Figueroa and Meraz on Oct. 4 in Winter Haven, and the pair allegedly produced 5 kilograms of meth – with a street value of $400,000. They were taken into custody and brought to the Polk County Jail.

Investigators say Nieto-Figueroa picked up the meth in Atlanta and had been talking with someone in Mexico who put him in touch with a distributor based in Colorado. That distributor, deputies say, was Garcia-Cornejo. He was arrested the next day in Denver by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Garcia-Cornejo was taken to the Arapahoe County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Florida.

“Those coming into our country illegally with the sole intent to commit crimes must be held accountable and ultimately returned to their country of origin,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd wrote in a statement. “Through strong law enforcement partnerships and great detective work, our community is safer because these dangerous drugs – and dealers – have been removed from our streets. Methamphetamine destroys people and families—anyone who traffics and sells this poison is trafficking in death and destruction.”

Garcia-Cornejo, who was living in Colorado at the time, is being charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine over 200 grams. Nieto-Figueroa and Meraz are charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine, and possession of paraphernalia.

Nieto-Figueroa currently has an ICE hold.

