Polk County inmate charged with murdering another inmate

He's accused of 'severely' stomping on the man who died.

FROSTPROOF, Fla. — A Polk County inmate is accused of killing another inmate at the South County Jail in Frostproof.

Deputies say John Smith, 36, stomped on 40-year-old Shaun Seaman inside their shared cell back on May 13.

A detention deputy, who was doing a routine check, found Seaman unconscious and bleeding. Authorities said Seaman was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center but died the afternoon of May 21.

An autopsy, which ruled Seaman's death a homicide, showed he sustained blunt force trauma to the head, suffered a skull fracture and had multiple contusions on his brain.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said detectives concluded Smith was responsible.

“The investigation showed that Smith, unprovoked, stomped Mr. Seaman causing his death," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd wrote in a statement. "We are looking forward to the criminal justice system holding Smith responsible for the murder of Shaun Seaman. Our prayers are with Mr. Seaman’s family.”

Smith, who remains in jail, was charged on Tuesday with first-degree murder.