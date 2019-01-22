WINTER HAVEN, Fla. -- A Polk County man was arrested and accused of sexually abusing a child on a daily basis for years.

Deputies arrested Max Hernandez, 42, on Friday. The sherriff's office said the victim told detectives she was sexually battered and molested by Hernandez between the ages of 4 and 13.

The victim told detectives the sexual abuse happened almost daily when she was 7-9 years old. The child said Hernandez showed her a movie of two men sexually abusing a woman and "told her she should be careful because that could happen to her," the sheriff's office said.

The child also told detectives about sex acts that happened from when she was in second grade through when she was in fourth grade and recalled abuse from when she was five until she was 13.

The sheriff's office said Hernandez admitted to sexually abusing the child beginning from when she was 4 or 5 years old through when she was about 12 years old. Deputies said he also admitted to showing her a pornographic movie but did not recall all of the sexual activity between himself and the victim.

Detectives said Hernandez showed the pornographic movie to the victim to manipulate her into thinking it was okay.

"Hernandez is a predator, plain and simple," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a release. "He groomed and lied to this child and repeatedly raped her. We will do everything we can to hold him accountable. This is an important reminder for parents to be involved with their children and watch for changes in their moods. Communication is the key to helping to protect your children."

Hernandez was charged with three counts of sexual battery of a victim under 12, one count each of sexual battery of a victim over 12 and displaying obscene material harmful to a minor. He's in the Polk County Jail with no bond.

