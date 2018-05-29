POLK CITY, Fla. -- A 41-year-old man is charged with two counts of sexual battery and three counts of lewd molestation on victims under 18-years-old.

The abuse of four different boys ages 12 to 17 took place over the course of several years.

According to a Polk County police report, Lane admitted to having criminal sexual contact with all four children.

"This is an absolutely abhorrent situation," said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. "This man gained access to these boys, and then abused that trust and access. Hopefully, he'll never have the opportunity to ever do this again."

The police report does not say how Lane had access to the boys.

Lane has no prior criminal history and is being held on $250,000 bond at the Polk County jail.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP