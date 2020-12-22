Sheriff: 13 men arrested, face thousands of charges related to child pornography

Polk Sheriff's Office said "Operation Guardians of Innocence VI" investigation resulted in 13 arrests more than 2,300 felony charges.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — More than a dozen men were arrested and are facing felony charges related to child pornography, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said during its investigation called "Operation Guardians of Innocence VI," 13 men were arrested and now face more than 2,300 felony charges.

Operation Guardians of Innocence VI was an investigation done by the Polk County Sheriff's Office Computer Crimes Unit that focused on finding people who possessed and distributed child pornography.

"We are committed to protecting our children from those who possess and distribute child pornography. The men arrested in this operation create a market for these kinds of horrific images that are dependent upon the

continued sexual abuse and rape of babies and children worldwide. Each time

these images and videos are uploaded and shared these children are victimized again and again. I appreciate the hard work our detectives did that was necessary to file these charges," Sheriff's Grady Judd said.

More information on the arrests is set to come at an 11 a.m. press conference with Sheriff Judd.

