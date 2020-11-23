Man shot, killed in apparent drug deal at Polk County gas station

POINCIANA, Fla. — A search is ongoing for two men possibly linked to a deadly shooting at a 7-Eleven gas station.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office in a news release called it a "drug deal gone bad."
It happened just after 3 p.m. Monday at the gas station near Marigold Avenue and Walnut Street. Deputies say a shooting was reported and when deputies arrived, they found a man shot to death inside a car.
It's believed two men got away in a dark blue Chevrolet, possibly a Malibu.
"At this early point in the investigation, it appears this was a meeting for the purpose of making a transaction over marijuana," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "I am tired of hearing that marijuana is a low-level non-violent crime.
"We have a man who was murdered today at this scene as proof that there is nothing low-level or non-violent about this," Judd said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's office at 863-298-6200. People also can leave an anonymous tip with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.
- 7,000 students 'missing' when school began in Hillsborough County
- Ken Jennings to host first 'Jeopardy!' episodes when production resumes
- Dog finds new home after more than 200 days in shelter
- Florida woman works to get thousands of unemployment issues resolved
- White House highlights Tampa Bay as top area where COVID-19 is aggressively spreading
- Formal Joe Biden transition may begin, US agency concludes
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter