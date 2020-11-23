Man shot, killed in apparent drug deal at Polk County gas station

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to give deputies a call.

POINCIANA, Fla. — A search is ongoing for two men possibly linked to a deadly shooting at a 7-Eleven gas station.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office in a news release called it a "drug deal gone bad."

It happened just after 3 p.m. Monday at the gas station near Marigold Avenue and Walnut Street. Deputies say a shooting was reported and when deputies arrived, they found a man shot to death inside a car.

It's believed two men got away in a dark blue Chevrolet, possibly a Malibu.

"At this early point in the investigation, it appears this was a meeting for the purpose of making a transaction over marijuana," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "I am tired of hearing that marijuana is a low-level non-violent crime.

"We have a man who was murdered today at this scene as proof that there is nothing low-level or non-violent about this," Judd said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's office at 863-298-6200. People also can leave an anonymous tip with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.

