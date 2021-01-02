Deputies: Polk County school board employee arrested for DUI

Deputies say Amy Steele crashed a pickup truck into a barbed wire fence.

LAKE WALES, Fla. — A Polk County School board employee has been arrested after deputies say she crashed into a fence near Lake Wales on Sunday.

Amy Steele, 45, is currently employed as a social science coach by the Polk County school board. Deputies say she is not injured after crashing her 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck into a barbed wire fence on Lake Mabel Loop Road at around 4:03 p.m. Sunday.

According to the report, the deputy who responded to the crash said she "smelled the odor of alcoholic beverage" coming from Steele and added that her eyes looked "bloodshot and watery."

Deputies say Steele provided two breath samples in a field sobriety test revealed she was driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs with .183 and .178 grams of alcohol per 210 liters of breath.

“Educators need to conduct themselves in a manner which sets a good example to children. That’s the expectation we have for our firefighters, people in the medical field, politicians, clergy, and of course, law enforcement. Thankfully, this was not a serious crash, but the issue of driving while impaired is still a very serious problem.” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Steele was then arrested and transported to the Polk County Jail, according to the report. She is charged with driving under the influence with property damage.

Regarding Steele’s employment, the Polk County School District said "Amy Steele remains an active employee of Polk County Public Schools. We are aware of this arrest, and we will review the arrest report to see if any action should be taken."