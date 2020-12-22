Sheriff: Tip leads detectives to naked recordings of a child on sex offender's electronics

Investigators said the man told them he knew what he was doing was wrong.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A man who is already a registered sex offender told detectives he knew it was wrong to video and edit a minor in the bathroom, but he did it anyway, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said a tip led them to search electronic devices that belonged to 48-year-old Daniel Sweeney. On the devices, they found nude videos of a child he had access to, the sheriff's office said. The videos are of the child in the bathroom, according to deputies.

The sheriff's office said Sweeney was already a registered sex offender for possessing child pornography.

Investigators said Sweeney, during an interview, admitted to recording and editing the videos. He also told the detectives he knew it was wrong to do so, according to the sheriff's office.

"I am proud of the citizen who reported this horrible crime. Protecting children is a priority, and the arrest of this sex offender sends this message - harming children in any manner will not be tolerated," Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Sweeney was booked into the Polk County Jail, where he is being held without bond. He is charged with video voyeurism and violation of felony probation.

What other people are reading right now: