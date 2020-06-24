Polk County sheriff searching for 2 people involved in shooting of 15-year-old

The 15-year-old is reportedly in serious condition.

LAKE WALES, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office says it is looking for a silver car and two people involved in the shooting of a 15-year-old on Tuesday afternoon.

The teen was shot around 3:40 p.m. in the area of Hampstead Place in Lake Wales. He was airlifted to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After the shooting, a car was seen driving away quickly from 1st Street South in Lake Wales.

The car is described as a late 90s to mid-2000s two-door silver Honda Civic or Accord. The car has damage on the passenger side and is missing a hubcap on the rear passenger side. Deputies say there was a man and woman inside the car.

If anyone has information about this incident they are urged to contact

Detective Gaiser at 863-678-4115.



If you have information regarding a crime and wish to remain anonymous,

contact Heartland Crime Stoppers - call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), visit the

website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on "Submit A Tip," or

download the free "P3tips" app on your smartphone or tablet.

What other people are reading right now: