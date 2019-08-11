LAKELAND, Fla. — Another day, another arrest made for child porn.

Believe it or not, 10News gets media releases and alerts nearly every day about law enforcement arresting people who are caught looking at child porn, sharing it, or even producing it.

Sometimes the details are so perverted, we don't even share the specifics. On Friday, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd held a news conference to announce several arrests made in connection to child porn including the arrest of a former middle school assistant principal, theme park workers, and a former registered nurse.

The youngest person arrested was 19-years-old, while the oldest was 77-years-old.

After Judd named each individual along with showing their picture and giving details about their charges, he spoke about the prevalence of child porn and the unlikelihood someone's attraction for this material will go away.

"History tells us these folks don't change," said Sheriff Judd.

That's why Judd says his team is dedicated to sending these people to prison and then tracking them closely when they're released. He believes their perversion can only be controlled by prison time and medication when they're on probation.

Judd also noted the impact the internet has had on the demand for child porn, making it easier to find and share.

Judd said before computers, his detectives would find child porn cheaply produced on 8mm from another country.

"The child porn we’re seeing today is being produced with phones like this with marvelous abilities to take photos and high-quality video," explained Judd as he held up his smartphone.

RELATED: What is the dark web and why can't investigators stop it?

RELATED: 21 apps parents should look out for on their kids' phones

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter