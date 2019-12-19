WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office wants to know who shot and killed a 50-year-old man next to a home used as a grow house.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Raidel Armas Gonzalez was found shot Wednesday night in unincorporated Winter Haven. Deputies said they also found 162 pounds of marijuana inside drying. Investigators said the home was an active grow house.

Judd said the investigation was ongoing and the sheriff’s office was looking for any information about the shooting or the grow house.

"This is another example demonstrating the connection between drugs, violence,

and death," Judd said."Illegal marijuana cultivation is a large, dangerous, and violent business. The myth that the manufacture and trafficking of illegal drugs, including marijuana, is somehow a non-violent, non-lethal, not serious crime, is a lie. Try telling Mr. Gonzalez' family, or the innocent people who live in this neighborhood, that the manufacture, sale, and use of illegal drugs are

not serious, dangerous, and deadly."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200. People can also submit tips anonymously by calling contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) or on their website.

