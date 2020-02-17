POINCIANA, Fla. — Two men are dead and a woman is injured by gunfire after a shooting and a SWAT standoff in Polk County.

The sheriff's office is expected to give further details Monday morning about the incident that happened around 7:23 p.m. Sunday in Poinciana.

Deputies said witnesses heard gunshots and then a woman screaming Sunday evening near Finch Lane. Responding deputies said they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

A woman was also injured by gunfire and was taken to a local hospital, deputies said.

During the investigation, deputies were led to Wood Lane to find a man reportedly connected to the shooting.

When deputies confronted the man, they said he barricaded himself in a home, prompting deputies to call in a SWAT team. During the standoff, the sheriff's office said the man was shot and killed by a SWAT deputy.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

