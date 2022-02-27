Woman involved in Polk County attempted armed robbery identified, arrested

The sheriff's office said she admitted to being with Matthew Correa during the crime spree.

Winter Have police officers were able to arrest the woman accused of accompanying a man accused of a Polk County "crime spree" before being shot in the neck by a deputy on Saturday.

Eileen Brackin of Auburndale was identified in a surveillance video image of her after the Polk County Sheriff's Office received anonymous tips on Saturday. Not long after, Winter Haven police arrested the 43-year-old woman on a warrant for violation of probation. She was in possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff's office.

Brackin admitted to detectives that she was with Matthew Correa during the Saturday crime spree in which the two attempted to rob a tire shop near Winter Haven.

At this time she's booked in the Polk County Jail.

The sheriff's office said she is facing the following charges: grand theft of a motor vehicle, armed robbery, armed burglary with assault and armed burglary of conveyance.

The man she was with, Correa, remains in stable condition at the hospital. Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies expect him to be released soon.

On Saturday morning, the two walked into Ramirez Tires and tried to rob the shop with a gun until another customer arrived at the store and the couple fled the business.

Deputies were able to spot Correa driving a stolen Chevrolet Tahoe southbound on Highway 17, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said, before Correa led deputies on a chase.

When the chase came to an end, deputies surrounded the truck and Correa, from outside of his sunroof, pointed his rifle under his chin and started to scream at law enforcement. He then grabbed a bottle a beer bottle and smashed it on his forehead.

That's when a deputy who did not have a good view of Correa mistaked the sound for a gunshot and shot Correa in the neck.