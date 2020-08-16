Polk deputies searching for 4 men accused of armed robbery in Snapchat marijuana deal 'gone bad'

Deputies say they were called to the Della Vita Apartments in Winter Haven just after 1:50 a.m. to investigate the alleged crime that began with a Snapchat.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in locating four men accused of a "personal" armed robbery Saturday morning.

According to a release, a tenant at the complex posted on Snapchat that he was selling a quarter ounce of marijuana when an unknown person responded.

During a pre-arranged transaction, the tenant claims two men with guns grabbed him in the parking lot and robbed him. Deputies say the tenant also reported that another two men then exited a white or cream-colored four-door Cadillac, beat him, and dragged him back to his apartment.

At some point during the altercation, the tenant gets free and enters his apartment causing the four men to take off.

Deputies say the incident did not stop there.

Once inside the apartment, the tenant and his roommate are said to have informed the sheriff's office that they armed themselves, shooting at the men as they took off.

A stray bullet struck a neighbor who, heard the gunfire and left his home to investigate, according to a release The neighbor was treated at a local hospital and released. They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The men deputies are searching for are described as four black males wearing hoodies. The vehicle is described as a white or cream-colored four-door Cadillac.

“These suspects are dangerous. They have put innocent residents’ lives at risk, and for what – a so-called non-violent marijuana drug deal! These criminals need to be caught and caught quickly," Sheriff Grady Judd said, in part.

The investigation is on-going.

If anyone with information is asked to call Detective Escheu at 863-298-6200, or contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

