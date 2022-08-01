Polk deputies: Hit-and-run driver left motorcyclist with broken bones, head trauma

After the crash, investigators say the maroon pick-up truck dragged the bike for several feet before driving off.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Polk County deputies are searching for a driver they say crashed into a motorcyclist and dragged his bike for several feet before driving off.

The hit-and-run crash happened around 8:47 p.m. Sunday on K-Ville Avenue (County Road 542) at Thornhill Road in the Winter Haven area, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators say a 67-year-old Auburndale man was driving his motorcycle west on K-Ville Avenue while a car was heading eastbound. At the Thornhill Road intersection, the car turned left and crashed into the motorcyclist.

The car reportedly pushed the motorcycle across the road before stopping, putting his car in reverse to separate it from the bike and driving away.

The sheriff's office used a helicopter to search for the car but was unable to find it. It is described as a maroon pick-up truck with a lift kit

Deputies say the front left area of the truck may have damage from the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.