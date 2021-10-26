Police officer dies after being shot while investigating stolen car at Illinois gas station

Illinois State Police confirmed with 5 On Your Side that Pontoon Beach Police Officer Tyler Timmins died from his injuries Tuesday morning

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. — A police officer has died after being shot while investigating a stolen car at an Illinois gas station.

Illinois State Police confirmed with 5 On Your Side that Pontoon Beach Police Officer Tyler Timmins died from his injuries Tuesday morning.

Officer Timmons was investigating a possible stolen car at about 8 a.m. at the Speedway gas station along Illinois Route 111 near Interstate 270. While investigating the car, a man started shooting at him, ISP said, leaving him with life-threatening injuries at the scene. The suspect was taken into custody.

A fellow officer rushed Timmons to Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. From there, he was airlifted to Saint Louis University Hospital in south St. Louis. Police department vehicles from several local agencies were seen parked outside the emergency departments at SLU and Gateway Regional Medical Center.

Crime scene tape was wrapped around most of the gas station Tuesday morning. Police officers from several agencies were at the scene.

The BackStoppers said it will step in to assist Officer Timmins' family. He left behind a wife, family friends and coworkers, the organization said.

"Our hearts are heavy today as we are faced with the loss of Officer Tyler Timmins," said Chief Ron Battelle, executive director of BackStoppers. "He was a hero who dedicated his life to serving and protecting our community. Officer Timmins will be honored and remembered and we will be there for his family for the long road ahead.”

Those interested in donating to The BackStoppers to help Officer Timmins' family can donate online here or mail a donation to the address below.

The BackStoppers, Inc.

PO Box 795168

Saint Louis, MO 63179-0700

This is a developing story that will continue to be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more information.