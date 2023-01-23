x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

'Pooping perpetrator': Police search for man accused of breaking into Fort Myers restaurant

The unidentified man reportedly stole multiple items and defecated on the floor before leaving the restaurant.
Credit: Fort Myers Police Department

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Detectives with the Fort Myers Police Department are asking the public for help identifying a man they say broke into a restaurant and left behind DNA in an interesting way.

At around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, the man being called a "pooping perpetrator" was seen on camera breaking into Joe's Crab Shack, located at 2024 W. First Street. 

Police say he climbed inside through a small window and stole multiple items including alcohol. And before he left, he defecated on the floor of the restaurant, the agency explains.

If you can identify the man, contact the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700 or SWFL Crime Stoppers.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Brevard County teacher accused of planning to meet student for sex

Before You Leave, Check This Out