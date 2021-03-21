Sheriff: Three of four women accused of attacking Popeye's employee in drive-thru arrested

Deputies say they are still looking to identify the fourth woman.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Three women accused of attacking a Popeye's employee in the restaurant's drive-thru in a now-viral video have been arrested, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

"Ladies, welcome to Palm Beach County Jail! Sorry, our spicy chicken isn't as good," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook Friday.

Brianna Toombs, Chloe Hernandez and Joanna Ceidi were all charged with robbery with a weapon and burglary with assault/battery, deputies say.

The attack happened on March 16. According to Palm Beach County deputies, the four women were inside a car that pulled into the drive-thru. Deputies say when the car got to the window, an argument between someone in the car and an employee started. One woman then spat at and attacked the employee, according to deputies.

Two of the women got out of the car and went inside and attacked two employees inside the restaurant, deputies say. One woman reached into the window and grabbed money from the register, the agency said.

Deputies say all four women then went back inside the car and drove off.

Part of the attack was caught on camera and quickly went viral.

Deputies say they are still looking for the fourth woman involved and ask anyone with information about her identity to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS, according to WPLG.