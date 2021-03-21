Sheriff: Three of four women accused of attacking Popeye's employee in drive-thru arrested

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Three women accused of attacking a Popeye's employee in the restaurant's drive-thru in a now-viral video have been arrested, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.
"Ladies, welcome to Palm Beach County Jail! Sorry, our spicy chicken isn't as good," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook Friday.
Brianna Toombs, Chloe Hernandez and Joanna Ceidi were all charged with robbery with a weapon and burglary with assault/battery, deputies say.
The attack happened on March 16. According to Palm Beach County deputies, the four women were inside a car that pulled into the drive-thru. Deputies say when the car got to the window, an argument between someone in the car and an employee started. One woman then spat at and attacked the employee, according to deputies.
Two of the women got out of the car and went inside and attacked two employees inside the restaurant, deputies say. One woman reached into the window and grabbed money from the register, the agency said.
Deputies say all four women then went back inside the car and drove off.
Part of the attack was caught on camera and quickly went viral.
Deputies say they are still looking for the fourth woman involved and ask anyone with information about her identity to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS, according to WPLG.
- 'It's a tragedy:' 2 Pasco County deputies shoot man who fired upon them, sheriff says
- Miami Beach declares emergency curfew over 'out of control' spring break crowds
- Study: 3 feet of distance in a classroom could be enough to limit the spread of COVID-19
- Doctors say comments made at Governor DeSantis' public health roundtable were 'disheartening'
- Publix says employees will get leftover COVID-19 vaccines
- Social media 'influencers' paid thousands of Florida taxpayers' money to promote virtual vacations
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter