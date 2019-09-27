PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Pinellas Park police have arrested a man they say stole packages from the front porch of a home.
Michael Smith was charged with burglary.
Police say the theft happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday on 103rd Avenue North. The whole thing was captured on Ring surveillance video.
In the video, police say Smith can be seen approaching the front door twice, taking the two packages and walking away quickly with them.
