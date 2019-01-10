PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 14-year-old student accused of threatening violence at school.
Deputies arrested the teen at Chasco Middle School in Port Richey. The student is accused of making written threats to kill.
"Once again, we urge parents and guardians to discuss the gravity of these accusations and the consequences of making threats such as these," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.
No further information was immediately released.
