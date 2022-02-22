Police: Man kills 2 people, 2 dogs, himself at Florida home

Officers say the roommate came home and found the people dead.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police say officers are investigating after a man shot and killed two people, two dogs and himself at a Florida home.

A roommate returned to the Port St. Lucie home Sunday night and discovered the dead people, according to a Port St. Lucie police news release.

The roommate left the house and called 911, officials said. Officers responded and found the three people and two pets dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators didn't immediately identify the deceased people.

Officials said a 52-year-old man shot and killed a 33-year-old man, a 53-year-old woman and the two dogs before shooting and killing himself.

Detectives found a suicide note and believe depression could be a motivating factor in this shooting, the news release said.

10 Tampa Bay Cares: The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached 24/7 at 800-799-7233. Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay at 211.