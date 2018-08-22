The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has released a photo of a man who may be linked to several crimes.

Deputies say the man was caught on video peering into a home on Golf Club Lane in Carrollwood. He tried to turn the door handles and looked at the camera before running away.

Officials believe he may be connected to several burglaries in Hillsborough County.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200. To be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application, which is a free download for iPhones, iPads, and Droids. You must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.

