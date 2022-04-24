Law enforcement across South Carolina mourns loss of Cayce officer

Officer Barr was killed in the line of duty responding to a domestic incident early Sunday morning, Cayce Police confirmed.

CAYCE, S.C. — Law Enforcement agencies from across South Carolina are sharing words of support and mourning following the death of a Cayce officer in the line of duty early Sunday morning.

According to the Cayce Police Department, Officer Roy Andrew "Drew" Barr was shot and killed while responding to a domestic incident just before 3 a.m.

For so many departments across South Carolina - both near and far - the death of a fellow officer has hit close to home.

"Please pray for the family, both blood and blue, of the Cayce police officer murdered in the line of duty," said Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster on Facebook. "Think of those that suit up and go in at their own peril for their communities."

"We grieve with you," Columbia Police added in their own tribute on Twitter.

Lexington Police echoed similar sentiments.

"Our prayers and support are with the family of Officer Drew Barr and the @CaycePD," the department wrote on Twitter.

Also offering love and support was the neighboring West Columbia Police Department, adding another simple but personal message: "Our hearts are broken with yours today."

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon also offered his condolences.

"We stand with you as you support each other and Officer Barr's family," he said.

Another nearby department, the University of South Carolina Police, described the news as a "tragic day for our law enforcement family, our friends at City of Cayce Police Department, and the entire Midlands community."

But messages that are pouring in from across South Carolina show that the pain of this loss is being felt far wider than just one region of South Carolina.