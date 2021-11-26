Pregnant Florida librarian shot, killed after road rage incident

The pregnant woman reportedly hit the motorcycle on purpose Saturday, then fled the scene.

ORANGE CITY, Fla. — Police say a pregnant librarian has died following a Florida road rage incident, where authorities say she pulled a gun on a motorcyclist.

Orange City police say Sara Morales, 35, was shot outside her home earlier this week after a fight with the rider. Morales reportedly hit the motorcycle on purpose Saturday, then fled the scene.

Authorities say the motorcyclist tried to get her to stop and followed her home while they called police, the Associated Press reports.

Morales allegedly went inside of her house and came back outside with a gun.

Police say she was then shot multiple times by the rider and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to AP, the shooter has a concealed weapons permit, remained at the scene and has been cooperating with investigators.

No charges have been filed.