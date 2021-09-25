The woman was found dead by someone walking the park early Saturday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a pregnant woman found dead at Riverview Park Saturday morning.

At about 6:30 a.m., someone walking in the park called 911 after finding an unresponsive female inside the park, according to the JSO.

Officers located the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Police also determined she was "noticeably pregnant."

Police secured the scene and JSO's Homicide Unit, Crime Scene Unit and State Attorney's Office investigators all responded to the area. After their initial investigation, police are treating this situation as a "suspicious death with foul play suspected," JSO said.

So far, investigators have not identified the victim, and police are still going through the area to talk to any possible witnesses.

Police did not say what led investigators to suspect foul play.