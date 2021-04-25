Detectives believe one of the men arrested had been involved with the pregnant 18-year-old woman that was killed and is believed to be the baby's father.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George’s County Police detectives have charged and arrested three people in connection with the fatal shooting of 18-year-old J’Lyn Quinones, according to a statement from the department on Sunday.

Quinones, who was pregnant, died last week after she and another woman were shot in as they crossed Quinn Street toward Southern Avenue near Capitol Heights. The newborn child is expected to survive and was delivered during emergency surgery, according to police.

The suspects were located and taken into custody in Washington, D.C., according to PGPD in its statement.

The three people arrested in connection with Quinones's death are Malik Johnson, 21, his brother Michael Johnson, 22, and Bianca McDuffie, 23, according to the police department in a news release.

Police said in its statement that it believes Malik Johnson is the shooter and that detectives believe Michael had been involved with Quinones and is believed to be the baby's father.

The motive for the shooting is unknown, according to police.

Malik Johnson is charged with first and second-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Quinones as well as two counts of attempted first and second-degree murder in connection with the surviving shooting victim as well as the newborn baby, according to PGPD.

Michael Johnson and Bianca McDuffie are charged with accessory after the fact -- first-degree murder -- for helping Malik evade arrest, PGPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the county's homicide unit at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.