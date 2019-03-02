OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida man in charge of a controversial private military school in Port St. Lucie is now staring down more than 100 charges stemming from accusations he forged dead people's signatures to get their land in Osceola County, according to WPTV in West Palm Beach.

Alan Weierman, who goes on trial next week, is accused of illegally taking and selling land belonging to other individuals -- some of whom had been dead for decades, CBS affiliate KMOV reports.

Osceola County Sheriff’s Office Detective Cody Wood told WPTV the alleged crimes were "really bold," and deputies in his office hadn't seen anything like them before.

Weierman's school, Southeastern Military Academy, has been investigated by the Florida Department of Children and Families for dozens of accusations of mistreatment since the 90s, according to a 2013 Tampa Bay Times investigation, which said at least some evidence had been found in as many as 19 cases.

Speaking to WPTV, Weierman's attorney denied the previously-reported child abuse claims and declined to comment on the current criminal case.

The military academy is currently closed.

