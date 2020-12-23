Man found dead inside car at Progress Village

Investigators said they were called to the Progress Village Recreational Center about a suspicious car.

PROGRESS VILLAGE, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating after deputies found a man dead inside a car Tuesday night.

Investigators said they were called to the Progress Village Recreational Center on Progress Boulevard about a suspicious car. When they got there they said they found a man dead inside. He had upper body trauma, deputies added.

They are working to identify him and notify his family. The investigation is in the early stages and detectives are asking for any information that may assist them in determining what led up to this incident.

"Our deputies will work through the night and morning to process the scene and collect evidence that will help paint a clearer picture of what happened and who is responsible for this man's death," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200."

