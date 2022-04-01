Prosecutors say one of the suspects likely shot and killed Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic with her own gun. Body camera footage showed the sergeant pleading for her life.

BRADLEY, Ill. — Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for two suspects accused of a fatal shooting of one Bradley police officer and critically injuring her partner last week.

Darius Sullivan and Xandria Harris were both charged with first degree murder and attempted murder for the incidents that occurred on Dec. 29 which killed Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and left officer Tyler Bailey in critical condition after he was reportedly shot in the head.

Kankakee County prosecutors said Sullivan likely shot and killed Sgt. Rittmanic with her own gun and say body camera footage showed the sergeant pleading for her life.

"Sgt. Rittmanic was pleading with them to just leave, 'you don't have to do this, please just go. Please don't. Please don't,'" said Attorney Jim Rowe. "Throughout the entire interaction, she was pleading for her life."

Rowe submitted a request to the U.S. Attorney General who can authorize a death penalty in a federal murder case since Illinois does not have one in its state law.

On Wednesday, Dec. 29, Rittmanic and Bailey responded to a call at the Comfort Inn, located at 1500 N. State Route 50, around 9:50 p.m. after reports of unattended dogs barking in a vehicle.

The two officers went into the hotel where the suspected vehicle owners were staying and reportedly located the room of Sullivan and Harris.

Rittmanic and Bailey were shot after speaking with one of the suspects at the door of the hotel room.