Prosecutors charge 3 men with threatening women in R. Kelly case

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Federal authorities have charged three men with harassing and intimidating women who have accused R&B singer R Kelly of abuse.

Prosecutors said Wednesday that one of the men set fire to a car in Florida outside a home where one victim was staying and offered to pay another victim $500,000 to keep her from cooperating in Kelly’s prosecution.

Kelly's ex-girlfriend, Azriel Clary, posted photos on Instagram in June, showing her car had been set on fire in Polk County.

Yet another Kelly associate is charged with threatening to expose sexually explicit photographs of a woman who sued Kelly.

The Grammy-award winning musician has denied abusing anyone and has pleaded not guilty to dozens of state and federal sexual misconduct charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York.

