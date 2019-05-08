BELGIUM, Europe — Two accused cocaine smugglers were forced to call the cops on themselves after accidentally getting locked inside a shipping container on one of the hottest-ever days in Belgium, where temperatures reached 102 degrees Fahrenheit, The Guardian reports.

"They called the police to get them out of there because the container was locked from the outside," a spokesman for Antwerp's shipping police told CNN.

The men, ages 24 and 25, were found dehydrated and stripped down to their waists, according to The Guardian. Police reportedly splashed them with cold water before arresting them and hauling them before a judge.

According to the Gazet van Antwerpen newspaper, hundreds of kilograms of cocaine were found.

In June, two other men in their 30s were arrested after being locked in shipping containers at the same port, The Guardian said. According to the newspaper, the port of Antwerp is a major gateway for the cocaine trade in Europe.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.