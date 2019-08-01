ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Around 30 people were bused to the McDonald's on 34th Street S. in St. Petersburg this afternoon to demand stronger policies on worker safety and manager training.

The event spun off of the incident from New Year's Eve when McDonald's customer Daniel Taylor reached across the counter and grabbed McDonald's employee Yasmine James, who then defended herself.

The video quickly became viral and grabbed a lot of attention online.

RELATED: 'Just let me go': McDonald's worker seen in viral video says boxing taught her how to fight back

RELATED: Florida man arrested after viral video shows him attacking McDonald's employee on New Year's Eve

Today, workers' advocacy group "Fight for $15" organized a protest outside of the same McDonald's to demand change.

Brother John Mohammed, a St. Petersburg resident from the Service Employees International Union, explained, "We want them to respond to the demands that were made: to create a safe working environment for workers and put policies in place to train managers and employees for when situations come up."

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The protesters were bused in by Fight for $15 and came from cities across Florida, including Orlando and Miami.

In addition to asking for improved management training and employee safety, protesters also demanded increased wages, a staple of the Fight for $15 movement.

James was also at the protest with her attorney, Michele Rayner-Goolsby. She was grateful for the turnout, saying, "Thank you, everyone, for coming out and supporting me."

When we reached out to McDonald's today, they sent us the following statement:

"We continue to share the community’s concern about the disturbing incident that occurred at our restaurant in St. Petersburg. We care about the safety and well-being of our people, including our employees Yasmine James and Tateona Bell and all others who were impacted by a customer’s wrongful conduct. At McDonald’s, we take this matter very seriously. To ensure we take care of our people, we are in the process of offering our employees counseling through our Employee Assistance Program and any other support they may need at this time. To address what happened in our restaurant last week, we have retained an external investigator to look into this assault on our employees and we are reviewing how we respond to such incidents going forward. We will always stand with our people and remain committed to their safety and well-being."

Currently, Taylor is facing two simple battery charges. A judge also ruled that Taylor cannot have any contact with James.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.