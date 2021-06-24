Psychologist testifies why Ronnie Oneal’s life should be spared following double murder conviction

Forensic Psychologist Dr. Scot Machlus testified early sexual abuse and mental illness are mitigating factors the jurors should consider in their recommendation.

TAMPA, Fla — Thursday marked day two of the “penalty phase” in the Ronnie Oneal double murder trial.

The defense team presented Dr. Scot Machlus, a Tampa forensic psychologist who evaluated Oneal in the days after his arrest for the murder of his girlfriend and daughter.

Over the course of 12 following visits with Oneal, Dr. Machlus found that prior sexual abuse, trauma from a shooting as an adult, along with a predisposition for mental illness all should be factors taken into account by the jury when recommending a life or death sentence.

In his review of previous mental health and police records, Machlus testified that Ronnie Oneal was sexually abused by three older cousins visiting from out of two when he was just 5 years old. The suspects in that case were never charged, according to the testimony, and left Ronnie “messed up” and upset no one was held accountable.

The incident led to troubles in school, and the psychologist said no formal therapy was ever provided.

As an adult, records also showed Oneal was the victim in a random drive-by shooting where he nearly lost his life. In that case, no one was ever charged.

Dr. Machlus told the jury, trauma from the two incidents had a major impact on Oneal and affected his behavior on the night of the murders.

The prosecution will also have an opportunity to question the psychologist when the defense is finished.

Once the defense and prosecution rest, it is possible the jury could begin deliberations to decide if Oneal should receive the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.