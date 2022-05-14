BPD: Mass shooting at Tops, shooter in custody

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department has confirmed a mass shooting at Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue Saturday afternoon around 3.
The shooter is in custody, according to police. They confirmed multiple people have been shot.
Officials will hold a press conference later this afternoon, which can be watched below.
Police are asking people to avoid the area around Jefferson and Landon.
Erie County Sheriff's Office has ordered all available resources and personnel to assist.
2 On Your Side has a team at the scene and are working to get more information.