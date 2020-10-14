'Heart-wrenching and sickening': Columbus fire investigators offer reward for information on puppy set on fire in cage

The puppy, named Korra, is doing "remarkably well" the fire department said.

Fire investigators are offering a reward for information on the person responsible for setting a puppy on fire in a cage.

Firefighters with the Columbus Division of Fire were called to Walnut Hill Park just after noon Sunday.

When firefighters arrived, they found an area of melted plastic underneath a tree and saw a puppy with black plastic melted to its back, running in the area.

Investigators determined the three-month-old puppy was in the cage when it was set on fire.

"As fire investigators, this is heart-wrenching and sickening for us. We see a lot of bad things on a daily basis, but this has cut a lot of our people to the core," said Investigator Mike DeFrancisco.

The puppy was treated for burns at Diley Hill Animal Emergency Center and was adopted by hospital staff. Firefighters say her new name is Korra after a character in "The Legend of Korra" who is strong and resilient - a survivor.

"She just seems to be taking things in stride and enjoying the love," DeFrancisco said.

The Columbus Division of Fire is working with Columbus Humane to identify anyone involved in the incident. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for any information that leads to a conviction.

The person or people responsible could face animal cruelty charges.