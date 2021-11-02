x
Crime

Florida deputies say church burglar may need 'some additional prayers and guidance'

Deputies say the alleged thief was in the process of burglarizing the building when he noticed he was being recorded and ripped the camera from the ceiling.
Credit: Putnam County Sheriff's Office

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who says broke into a ministry over the weekend in the Hollister area.

Deputies say the alleged thief was in the process of burglarizing the building when he noticed he was being recorded and ripped the camera from the ceiling. He then continued to steal several items, deputies say.

"Well bless his heart because we think the person in the photos below might need some additional prayers and guidance," said the sheriff's office on Facebook.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Putnam County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers of NE Florida at 1-888-277-8477. 

Tips are anonymous and eligible for a reward if leading to an arrest.

