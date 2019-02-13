SPRING HILL, Fla. — Deputies busted a marijuana growing operation, seizing 13 pounds of pot Wednesday morning, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said.

A search warrant was served at a Spring Hill home on Landover Boulevard. Detectives said inside they found the 13.041 pounds of harvested marijuana, 25 marijuana plants, two firearms and paraphernalia.

James Richard Slocum, 62, was charged with trafficking in marijuana, owning a place for trafficking/manufacturing marijuana, cultivation of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. His bail was set at $16,000.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story had an incorrect amount of pot seized.

