SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Prosecutors have thrown out rape charges filed against a convicted sex offender accused of attacking an employee near a Twin Cites amusement park in 2018 after his attorney discovered investigators mixed up the DNA tests.

The Star Tribune reports 27-year-old Austin Jeffrey Jones was scheduled to stand trial next week on two charges related to the alleged assault by Valleyfair in Shakopee.

A defense review of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension tests showed the alleged victim’s belt buckle had Jones’ DNA on it but not her own DNA, and the front of Jones’ underwear had DNA from the alleged victim but none of his own.

The BCA said in a statement that the samples were inadvertently switched during DNA testing. The case was dropped on Tuesday, although the BCA says it will continue to work on the case.

"The BCA is committed to the highest quality standards for our forensic science services and continuously reviews processes and cases to ensure that the justice system has the information it needs to make decisions about cases. We take any mistakes in our work very seriously, learn from them, and identify how to prevent them in the future," read the BCA statement.

"During a standard review of this case, the BCA determined an error had occurred that resulted in the reporting of inaccurate DNA results to the investigating agency. Two evidentiary samples were inadvertently switched during the DNA testing process. The BCA immediately notified the prosecutor who then notified the other parties in this case."

"The BCA began a corrective action review process immediately once the error was discovered. The scientist involved has been reassigned until the review is completed."

Scott County prosecutors say Jones used force in wrapping a belt around the victim's neck and tightening it as he sexually assaulted her in the early morning hours of Aug. 7, 2018. A criminal complaint details how the victim's boyfriend was talking to her on the phone around 1 a.m. when she spotted a man leaning against a tree who appeared to need help. The victim's boyfriend heard her approach, then scream and say, "Ouch, that hurts!" before dropping her phone.

Deputies found a cell phone on the ground near the victim's car, then heard a coughing sound from a swampy area near the dorm. The victim was laying on the ground in an unresponsive state with her pants and underwear pulled down, and a belt wrapped around her neck.

