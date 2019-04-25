CHALMETTE, La. — A New Orleans bounce artist known as "GameOva Reedy" was arrested on child desertion counts after deputies say she put her 5-year-old in a transportation service vehicle and told the driver to take the child to school this past Tuesday.

The driver instead took the child to the sheriff's office substation in Arabi and deputies arrested Reedy on the desertion count at the Chalmette home.

Reedy, whose formal name is Reiona Oliver, was booked into St. Bernard Parish prison.

In a video on an Instagram account believed to belong to Oliver, the woman says that she put her child in a Lyft because she wasn't feeling well and said that she had been told that was okay to do.

According to Sheriff James Pohlmann, the driver said he went to the residence and the woman, who the sheriff's office later identified as Oliver, placed the child in the vehicle and said she wouldn't be going along.