ATLANTA — A man set to be executed on a murder conviction on Wednesday has chosen his final meal.

Ray Jefferson Cromartie is scheduled for execution by lethal injection at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison for the murder of Richard A. Slysz of which he was convicted in 1997.

In the days leading up to the execution, Cromartie's final meal details have been released. They include steak, lobster, macaroni and cheese, cube steak, rice and gravy, a steak and cheese sandwich, a double cheeseburger, fries, a side of ranch dressing, a strawberry milkshake and a layered cake with white icing.

Media witnesses for the execution have also been chosen and will include Kate Brumback with the Associated Press, Joshua Sharpe with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Desiree Carver with the Valdosta Daily Times, Asia Wilson with WALB and Robert Preston Junior with Broadcast South/DouglasNow.com.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, there have been 73 men and one woman executed in Georgia since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976. Cromartie will be the 52nd inmate put to death by lethal injection if current plans move forward.

The agency says 46 men and one woman remain on death row in the state.

