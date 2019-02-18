SILER CITY, N.C. — Shoppers beware! Police in Siler City are looking for two men wanted after putting razor blades under grocery cart handles at a Walmart store, injuring at least one person.

The Siler City Police Department posted about the incident on their Facebook page to warn people.

Police are looking for two suspects.

One man sought as a person of interest is in his lower to mid-20s with a thin build and brown hair. He was seen driving a tan, late-model Chevrolet Suburban or late model GMC SUV, according to Siler City police.

The other man was seen wearing a Carhartt t-shirt, according to police. This suspect appears to be around 40, is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and has a "stocky build," according to police.

The man in the Carhartt shirt was a passenger in the SUV.

Police believe two, one associate and one customer, were injured from the blades. The associate had a scratch across their palm. It's unknown how severe the customer's injuries were.

Associates at the store disposed of the razor blades.

If you have any information call the Siler City Police Department at (919) 742-5626.

In May 2018, deputies in Davidson County investigated an incident of someone putting a razor blade on a Sheetz gas pump in Welcome.