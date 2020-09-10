The building inspector was attempting to remove the sign, among others, because it was too close to the roadway.

MICHIGAN, USA — Authorities are trying to determine who taped razor blades to the bottom of a Trump 2020 campaign sign that sliced the fingers of a worker tasked with removing signs that were too close to a roadway in southeast Michigan.

The Oakland County sheriff's office says the 52-year-old Commerce Township building inspector needed 13 stitches after cutting three fingers Wednesday afternoon. The sheriff's office says a second sign found along the roadside also had razor blades taped “all along the bottom edge.”

"Several signs were taken from property that had several razor blades taped all the way along the bottom of the sign," the sheriff's office told The Detroit News.

The outlet also reports the homeowner told deputies "their signs were taken and when they returned from out of town the signs were back in their yard," the release read. "The homeowner denies any knowledge of the blades."

The position of the signs violated a township ordinance requiring campaign signs to be a certain distance from the center of the road.

WJBK reports Commerce Township Supervisor David Scott was concerned about the sign and suggested a child or animal could have been hurt in this situation.

He also had some strong words for those who placed the razor blades, telling the station, "you can't booby trap signs with the intent to hurt someone. You know, I've seen signs that have been tied to a tree, chained to a fence post or a mailbox, preventing them from being removed. This was simply laid out to hurt someone - and it did."

