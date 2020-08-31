'A hero to many, but most importantly to his loving wife and 3 incredible children' | Family of fallen officer releases statement

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department tweeted a statement from the family of Officer Tamarris L. Bohannon Sunday night

ST. LOUIS — The family of St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officer Tamarris L. Bohannon released a statement Sunday night calling him a "hero to many" who raised his young family in the city he patrolled.

Officer Bohannon died Sunday night after he was shot in the head while responding to a call in south St. Louis a night earlier. The police department said he had more than three years of service with the department.

In their statement, Bohannon's family said he was known as "T" and "Bo", and will be missed by his family as well as the city he served.

The full statement is as follows:

"It is with great sadness we share the loss of Officer Tamarris 'T' Bohannon, affectionately known as 'Bo' by his squad of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

"A three-year veteran who was raised and continued to live and raise his family in the city in which he patrolled.

"He is a hero to many but most importantly to his loving wife and three incredible children.

"The loss of this great man is felt deeply within the St. Louis community and we ask for your prayers and support in the days ahead."

A letter from the family of Officer Tamarris L. Bohannon.

The BackStoppers said it is helping Bohannon's family.

“This is heartbreaking,” Chief Ron Battelle, executive director of The BackStoppers, said in a statement Sunday night. “These two officers were responding to a call to assist someone in need and one tragically loses his life and the other is injured. We will forever be grateful for their heroic actions.”

Assistance from the organization is immediate and ongoing, the statement said. Upon the death of a police officer, firefighter, publicly-funded paramedic or EMT, his or her family receives a check for $10,000 from The BackStoppers with assurance of further help.