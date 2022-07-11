Pinellas County daycare worker charged with child abuse pleads not guilty

The family of the little boy at the center of the abuse case attended the arraignment.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A former Pinellas County daycare worker was formally charged with child abuse months after being arrested.

The boy's mother and grandmother were at the courthouse Monday intending to see Bird in person, but the judge said Bird's attorney had filed a written non-guilty plea so she didn't have to attend the arraignment.

Pre-trial has been scheduled for November 28.

The little boy's family said they'll be at every court appearance involving Bird because this case is not just personal for them — but also for the dozens of parents who filed complaints about Bird over the course of three decades.

Bianca Raponi is one of those parents and she, too, was in the courtroom.

Raponi's infant daughter, Tamara, died in 2013 when she was at Bird's at-home daycare. The medical examiner said white, milky fluid was found in Tamara's airways, but her official cause of death was undetermined. Bird was never charged in connection to Tamara's death.

Raponi said Monday's arraignment felt like validation.

"Just praying that the truth comes out and that justice is served for my daughter and I have hope now," Raponi said.

Even though she didn't know the little boy at the center of the recent abuse charges or his family, Raponi said she wanted to be there to meet them and support them.

"It's not exactly for my daughter today but it does feel like validation and that's why it's important for me to be here. Another child was abused and thank God he's alive," she said.

Earlier this year, Bird was arrested on child abuse charges after investigators said she was caught on a Pinellas County daycare's camera dragging and grabbing a little boy.

The family said the boy is doing OK now, but the experience has been scarring for all of them.

"We will make sure the judge knows this is about more than a little boy being mistreated," said Amy, the boy's grandmother who doesn't want to give her last name to protect her grandson's identity.

The family will be back at the courthouse for the pre-trial at the end of the month.