POTTSVILLE, Ark. — Police in Arkansas arrested a level 3 sex offender Monday, accused of asking different neighbors for a babysitting job.

Pottsville police received reports of a man walking down the road requesting babysitting jobs Sunday afternoon.

Following an investigation, Dustin Ray Siau, 24, was arrested on registered sex offender charges of working with children, failure to comply with report and failure to pay sex offender registration fees.

Police are asking neighbors who may have made contact with him to contact police.

He remains in the Pope County Sheriff's Office on $25,000 bond.

