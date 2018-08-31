A registered sex offender from Plant City drove to Sarasota County for a sexual encounter with an 11-year-old girl on her way to school, deputies say.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said Stephen Michael Roa, 30, posed as a 19-year-old man on social media.

Investigators say he met the young girl through a live-streaming video app called 'Bigo Live.' From there, deputies say the two began talking through Snapchat and text messages, where they allegedly exchanged sexually explicit pictures.

Roa knew the victim was only 11, according to law enforcement.

He faces the following charges:

-- Lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim younger than 12

-- Seducing, soliciting, luring or enticing a minor

-- Traveling to meet a minor

-- Failing to provide internet identifier within 48 hours

