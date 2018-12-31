THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — A 12-year-old girl jumped from the front passenger seat of a moving Cadillac in Thonotosassa after a relative allegedly told her to do it.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said it happened on Brigann Yard Way near Fort King Highway.

Deputies say the driver, Ashlee Yolanda Crawford, 31, admitted to telling the girl to jump out for "unknown reasons," then drove away without her.

Crawford was arrested and charged with child neglect and driving with a suspended license. She was booked into the Orient Road Jail.

Child protective investigators have taken custody of the girl, who was found by deputies and treated for minor injuries.

