A Demopolis, Alabama resident shared photos with First Coast News of the place where the remains of 5-year-old Taylor Williams were found by investigators two weeks ago.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Monday said the remains have been positively identified as the child.

The resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she lives near the area where Taylor Williams' remains were found in a wooded area near a Demopolis street in holes that were no deeper than 2 feet.

The resident also said a light-up angel yard stake was placed in the ground near one of the larger holes along with flowers. She said it was left by Jacksonville police who were working the case.

Brianna Williams reported her daughter Taylor missing from her Northside home on Ivy Street on Nov. 6. She has since been arrested in connection to her disappearance.

According to multiple law enforcement sources, investigators discovered a garbage bag at the scene, which they believe once had the remains inside of it.

They also say they found some clothing on the remains, but it wasn’t the purple and pink pajamas Taylor’s mother said she put her in the night before she reported her daughter missing.

The child was reported missing Nov. 6. The remains were found Nov. 12.

LATEST UPDATES ON THE CASE: Taylor Williams Case - Updates, Commentary and Discussion

RELATED: Candlelight vigil, toy drive held Saturday night in honor of 5-year-old Taylor Williams

RELATED: What's next after Brianna Williams is moved from the hospital to jail?

RELATED: COMMENTARY | If you don't stand up for children like Taylor Williams and Lonzie Barton, who will?

A Demopolis, Ala. resident shared this picture with First Coast News of an angel figurine placed in the area where Taylor Williams' remains were found.

First Coast News Facebook group

Brianna Williams, 27, was booked into the Duval County Jail on Thursday, Nov. 21. She's the mother of 5-year-old Taylor Williams who is missing.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

STAY UPDATED: Taylor Williams Case - Updates, Commentary and Discussion