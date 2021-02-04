St. Pete repairman accused of raping 7-year-old, giving her chlamydia

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg repairman is accused of raping a 7-year-old girl and giving her an STD.
Darrius Woods-White, 26, is charged with sexual battery on a child less than 12 years old.
A Pinellas County arrest affidavit says he was doing work on a home where the girl and her mom were staying. On two separate occasions, the affidavit says he was left alone with the girl and sexually abused her – once in her room and the other time in her mother's room.
Investigators say the child later felt a burning sensation and was taken to the hospital, where she tested positive for chlamydia.
Woods-White was arrested Thursday afternoon and jailed without bond.
